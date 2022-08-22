New Delhi: From 2018 to 2020, at least 5,626 people have died in road accidents caused by potholes.

The numbers were reported according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data.

The total number of road accident deaths due to potholes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stood at 2,015, 2,140 and 1,471, respectively.

Road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that a multi-pronged strategy has been prepared for addressing road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

Automobile design, overspeeding, use of mobile phones, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol/drug, overloaded vehicles, vehicular conditions, poor light conditions and so on are some of the reasons for accidents according to the Minister.

It may be mentioned that even National Highways in many places have potholes that have been left unattended for months.