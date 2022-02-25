Delhi: At least 470 Indian students are set to be evacuated from Ukraine via Romania.

These students will be evacuated through Air India flights which will be operated to and from the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Indians who reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials and then the evacuation process will begin.

Two Air India flights will be deployed for the process.

Reportedly, while one Air India flight will depart from Delhi around 9 PM on Friday, the other one will depart from Mumbai around 10.25 PM on Friday.

Following these, the two flights will depart from Bucharest to India on Saturday.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary.

The embassy said, “At present, teams are getting in place at the following checkpoints: Chop-Zahony Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi.”

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine earlier issued an advisory for the Indian students stranded in the region.\

The advisory reads, “Indian Nationals, especially students living closest to border checkpoints are advised to depart first in an organised manner.”

The students as well as others have been advised to print out the Indian Flag and paste it on their vehicles in a prominent manner while travelling to the border checkpoints.