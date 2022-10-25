RAIPUR: At least 250 people were arrested in across Chhattisgarh in over a month for links with operating centres related to an online betting platform.

The centres were set to lure people into online betting via a platform named Mahadev.

As per reports, the application was originally launched by a group in Dubai.

Police informed that around 30 centres were busted across the state.

These centres had transactions of more than Rs 200 crore each.

The police further said that with 25 cases being registered, they have arrested 258 people so far.

Investigation regarding the matter is being carried out by the police across three districts.