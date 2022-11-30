Guwahati: After multiple reports of wildlife trafficking across the country, The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has announced a national helpline for complaints about any illegal activity related to wildlife trade and poaching.

MoEFCC has released the National Helpline Number-1800-11-9334 (Toll-free) for any complaints.

All forest department heads across the states have been directed to take all actions necessary for the wide publicity of the helpline.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months, several reports of illegal wildlife trade and trafficking have been reported from several locations in the country.

There have been several instances where exotic animals including Kangaroos were seized in parts of Bengal and Assam.