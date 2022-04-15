Guwahati: In what could have been a fatal incident, a mobile phone caught fire on a mid-air Dibrugarh-Delhi bound IndiGo flight.

The mishap was however prevented by the crew which succeeded in dousing off the fire.

The cabin crew doused it with a fire extinguisher.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation following the incident said that there were no injuries to any passenger or crew member on board.

The incident took place on Thursday when flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh.

A cabin crew member noticed sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger’s phone.

They immediately brought out a fire extinguisher and doused it before it could cause any harm to the people or the plane.

The plane then landed safely in Delhi without any further issues.

IndiGO in a statement said, “There was an incident of a smoke from a mobile device on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board.”