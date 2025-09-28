Guwahati: Mithun Manhas, former Delhi captain and seasoned all-rounder, took over as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

The Board unanimously elected him during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai.

Manhas becomes the 37th president of the BCCI, stepping into the role after Roger Binny’s resignation last month due to the Board’s age limit policy.

Binny stepped down upon turning 70, in accordance with BCCI regulations.

Having represented Delhi and various franchises across formats, Manhas played 157 First-Class, 130 List A, and 55 IPL matches between 1997 and 2017.

With over 9,700 First-Class runs and 27 centuries, along with 4,126 List A runs, he emerged as a respected figure in Indian domestic cricket.

His name surfaced as the unanimous choice for the top post during informal discussions among influential board members in New Delhi earlier this month.

In addition to Manhas’ appointment, the BCCI AGM confirmed several other leadership roles:

Devajit Saikia retained his position as BCCI Secretary.

Arun Dhumal continues as chairman of the IPL Governing Council.

Raghuram Bhat, former India cricketer and head of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, was elected as the new BCCI Treasurer.

Prabhtej Bhatia moved from Treasurer to Joint Secretary, replacing Rohan Gauns Desai.

Jaydev Shah, President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, joined the Apex Council in place of Dilip Vengsarkar.

The BCCI also restructured its selection panels. Former India pacer Amita Sharma took over as chairperson of the women’s selection committee, succeeding Neetu David.

She will work alongside Shyama Dey, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu.

Their tenure will begin after the conclusion of the Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

On the men’s side, the Board inducted former India players R.P. Singh and Pragyan Ojha into the senior selection committee, while S. Sharath, ex-Tamil Nadu batter, rejoined the junior selection panel.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, representing the Punjab Cricket Association at the AGM, praised Manhas’ elevation.

He emphasized the value of having a cricketer lead the Board, calling it a continuation of a positive trend.

“When a cricketer takes charge of a cricket body, his experience becomes an asset,” Harbhajan remarked. “It’s heartening to see this happening over the past three terms. I’ve played with Mithun since our Under-19 days, and I’m genuinely happy for him.”

Harbhajan expressed confidence that Manhas would focus on grassroots development and infrastructure improvement, ensuring young talents do not face the same limitations he may have encountered.

“I hope he ensures no young player misses out due to poor facilities. Cricket is reaching new regions, new grounds are being built, and the sport is growing at the grassroots. The BCCI deserves credit for this, and I trust Mithun will carry this legacy forward.”

He also appealed to the Board to extend support to states affected by recent floods, particularly Punjab and other parts of North India.