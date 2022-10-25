Mumbai: A 21-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death by a 15-year-old minor in Mumbai over bursting firecrackers.

As per reports, the man had objected to a 12-year-old bursting firecracker in a glass bottle.

However, this led to a scuffle where a 14-year-old along with the prime accused also took part.

Also Read: Assam man dies of cardiac arrest while watching India-Pakistan T20 match

The victim was first beaten up by the three and then the 15-year-old stabbed him with a knife.

The incident was reported near an open field in Shivaji Nagar’s Parekh Compound.

Also Read: 29 arrested with Rs 58 lakh cash meant for gambling in Delhi

The police following the incident arrested two of the accused.

Of the three, the 12-year-old is said to be on the run.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Naidu.