New Delhi: At least 29 people were arrested for gambling from Hotel City West End in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh.

As per reports, of the total arrested, seven were women.

The police also recovered over Rs 58 lakh and 10 sets of playing cards from the arrested persons.

The police nabbed the persons based on source input.

As per reports, the police had been tracking all possible illegal activities and especially gambling which is usually reported during Diwali.

As per reports, on interrogating them, the police found that the hotel used to charge Rs 2500 as an entry fee for the gambling games.

FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the gambling act has been filed.