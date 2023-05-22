Ministry of Ayush Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 18 vacancies

Applications are invited for 18 vacant positions in Ministry of Ayush.

Ministry of Ayush is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants and Domain Expert.

Name of post : Consultants

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Persons retired from the post of Section Officer / Under Secretary / Deputy Secretary or equivalent in the Government of India, State Governments, Attached & Subordinate Offices, PSUs, Autonomous Bodies of Government of India

Name of post : Consultant (Official Language / Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Persons retired from the post of Assistant Director / Deputy Director / Joint Director from Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS).

Name of post : Domain Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Bachelor Degree (BAMS / BUMS/ BHMS / BSMS / BNYS) from a recognized University along with Master’s degree in Public Health Programme / Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration from AICTE recognized Institution with minimum 5 years working experience in Government / Private sector

Name of post : Senior Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Bachelor of Law (LLB) from a recognized University with 10 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Minimum Bachelor of Law (LLB) from a recognized University with 5 years post qualification experience

Name of post : IT Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE or BTech (IT, Electronics, Computer Science) from a recognized University with 5 years post qualification experience in Project Implementation, Program Management, preparation of EoI/ RFP/ Contracts including IT projects

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CV and relevant documents to Assistant Director (Admin), Ministry of Ayush, Ayush Bhawan, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi-110023 latest by 12th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here