Guwahati: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has made scathing remarks against International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in a video that is being widely circulated across the social media.

She has called the organisation the “biggest cheat” in the country. Gandhi, who is an animal rights activist, has accused that the ISKCON sells cows from their gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers.

“The biggest cheat in India today is ISKCON. They establish gaushalas for which they get unlimited benefits from the government to run them. They get huge land…everything. I just visited their Anantput Gaushala. Not a single dry cow is present. All are dairies. There is not a single calf. It means all of them were sold. ISCKON is selling all its cows to the butcher,” Gandhi can be heard saying in the video.

It may be mentioned that a dry cow is referred to as one that has not been milked or cannot be milled.

She further commented, “They say their entire life is dependent on milk…Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did. If these people can do it, what about others?”

The ISKCON, which is recognized as the most influential Krishna sect globally, refuted these accusations and said they are “unsubstantiated and false.”

“ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally. The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged,” spokesperson of ISKCON Yudhistir Govinda Das wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.