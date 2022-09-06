Latur: In what can be termed a rather strange incident, a man in Maharashtra’s Latur stabbed his wife for not making biryani for dinner.

He was allegedly in an inebriated state when he injured his wife by stabbing her.

The accused has been identified as Vikram Vinayak Dede.

The incident took place at Kushtadam in the Nanded road area.

He was in an inebriated state when he came home recently and started arguing with his wife over biryani for dinner.

He wanted his wife to make biryani for dinner but since she did not make it, he started to beat her.

When the family members started to intervene, he took out a knife and stabbed her.

She was severely injured in the attack.

However, the man escaped and no arrest has been made so far. An investigation into the matter is still on.