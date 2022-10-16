New Delhi: Two drunk men killed a 33-year-old man and severely injured his brother after they stabbed them in Delhi’s Dwarka.

The deceased has been identified as Lohit.

His brother Anil is currently undergoing treatment and is in a severe condition.

They are residents of Bindapur and were attacked by Rohin, 30, and Varun, 25.

Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder along with an attempt to murder charge.

The incident was reported from a fish market in JJ Colony of Sector 3 on Saturday night, the police said.

Although Lohit was brought to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries before the doctors could treat him.

The incident reportedly took place following an argument which not yet been disclosed.

The police said that the police had tracked the accused down with the help of CCTV footage.

The brothers were stabbed with a push-button knife.

The knife and clothes with blood stains were seized from the accused.

An investigation is still on.