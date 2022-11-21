New Delhi: In another horrific incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura killed his 22-year-old daughter and then dumped the body in a suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway.

The man was arrested by the police after investigating the matter.

The deceased identified as Aayushi Chaudhary was found dead inside a suitcase dumped near the Yamuna Expressway.

Her father, Nitesh Yadav allegedly shot her after he became angry with her for going out for some days” which she did not tell her.

Also Read: Police to take Poonawala to various locations for tracing Shraddha’s body parts

Her father was also allegedly furious with her for marrying a man from a different caste.

However, the police traced the accused after the recovery of the suitcase.

The police started to check CCTV footage and traced phones to get to the husband-wife duo.

They even used social media, and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman.

Also Read: Assam: Book on life of former Gauhati University professor released

Yadav had allegedly shot her with his licenced gun.

The police grew suspicious about the issue after questioning Yadav and further finding out that despite her being missing for a week, the family had not filed a complaint.

The police are now investigating other people in the family as well.