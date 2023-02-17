Guwahati: On Friday morning, a tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Bilsi town when a speeding car struck a 22-year-old man and dragged him for nearly three kilometres.

The victim, Umesh Kumar, was on his way for a morning walk and succumbed to his injuries at a primary health care centre.

The car driver has been apprehended by the police and is being interrogated. Kumar’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident brings to mind a similar event that happened in Delhi’s Kanjhawala on New Year’s Eve, in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car.

Six people were charged under Section 304 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder) and the incident led to protests and political debate on rising crime in the capital.