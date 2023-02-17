Guwahati: On Friday morning, a tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Bilsi town when a speeding car struck a 22-year-old man and dragged him for nearly three kilometres.

The victim, Umesh Kumar, was on his way for a morning walk and succumbed to his injuries at a primary health care centre.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for assaulting cop in Jorhat

The car driver has been apprehended by the police and is being interrogated. Kumar’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident brings to mind a similar event that happened in Delhi’s Kanjhawala on New Year’s Eve, in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car.

Also Read: Assam Congress leaders busy fighting among themselves: AIUDF MLA

Six people were charged under Section 304 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder) and the incident led to protests and political debate on rising crime in the capital.

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in