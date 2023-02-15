Mumbai: A 37-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said today.

The accused, Hardik Shah, is said to have hidden her body in the storage area of the bed at their rented house.

Hardik had reportedly tried to flee with some money after selling off some household items but was apprehended by the railway police.

Also Read: Assam: Three killed in violent clash over family dispute in Barpeta

A crime branch team is on its way to take custody of the accused.

The police informed that Hardik and Megha, who were in a relationship for three years, had been living together for the past six months.

Also Read: Assam construction worker found dead, 2 trafficked minor boys rescued in Arunachal

Neighbours also reportedly complained of frequent quarrels between the two, which are believed to have led to the murder.

The accused who is 27 years old, is the son of a diamond trader from Malad. While the murder was committed last Saturday, it came to light on Monday.