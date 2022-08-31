Shahjahanpur: In a very interesting turn of events, a man who had cremated the body of his father was told that a week later that his father was still alive and was admitted to a hospital in UP.

The police said that a few days back, a dead body was found near Azizganj Police Station which the man, Indra Kumar had claimed to be of his father, Rana Lal.

The man who is a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri took the body home on August 23 and even cremated it.

The doctors had found the cause of death to be natural causes.

However, while they were preparing for some rituals, they were told by a hospital that his father met with an accident and was admitted there.

After the family reached the hospital and investigated, they found that Rana Lal was still alive.

The person later came to the police station and told them about the development and in writing told the police that he mistook the body as that of his elderly father.

The police are now investigating the matter.