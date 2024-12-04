Man attempts to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal leader at Golden Temple, arrested

Chandigarh: A man attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday.

The shooter, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant, was arrested on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, Chaura was standing close to Badal when he opened fire.

However, a ‘sewadar’ (volunteer) at the Golden Temple nearby pushed Chaura’s hand upwards, saving Badal’s life.

Chaura, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak area, is said to be the mastermind behind the 2004 Burail jailbreak, which helped pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International terrorists escape.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema condemned the incident, thanking Guru Nanak for saving Badal’s life.

Cheema also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s vision for the state.