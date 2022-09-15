Balasore: The police in Odisha’s Jajpur arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill MLA Nityananda Sahoo over the phone.

Sahoo is the sitting MLA from Basta in Balasore district.

On Tuesday, he received a call from an unknown number on his mobile phone.

The caller had threatened to kill him and so he approached the police.

The cyber cell based on the complaint started an investigation.

The investigation led the police to a person named Sk Mujamil and he was arrested from the Mangalpur area.

On further investigation the matter, thr police found him of being a habitual offender.

He had done the same earlier with another MLA.

The primary motive of the act as per the police was to extort the legislator.

Further investigation is being carried.