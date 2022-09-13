Noida: The Noida Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife with a ‘tawa’ (pan) after an argument about a delay in dinner.

As per the police, the incident took place on Monday night. The incident was reported at the couple’s rented accommodation in Mamura’s Shramik Kunj area in Sector 66.

The accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar who is a resident of Bihar and was working in Noida as an auto-rickshaw driver.

The p[olice said that on Monday after he came back home, he had an argument with his wife over dinner being delayed.

The argument led to him attacking his wife with a pan on her head. She died due to a severe injury to her head.

His wife has been identified as Khushbu.

They lived with their five-year-old son.

Locals had informed the police and based on the input, the police arrested the accused after a brief search.