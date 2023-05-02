NEW DELHI: Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away on Tuesday (May 2).

Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra after brief illness.

Arun Gandhi was 89-year-old.

He was an author and a socio-political activist.

Arun Gandhi was born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934.

Arun Gandhi followed the footsteps of his grandfather – Mahatma Gandhi – as an activist.

The news of the demise of Arun Gandhi was confirmed by his son Tushar Gandhi.

“Lost my father this morning,” Tushar Gandhi said.

He had immigrated to the United States in 1987.

He founded the nonviolence institute in Memphis, Tennessee.

Arun Gandhi had seen his grandfather – Mahatma Gandhi – briefly when he was five years old and then later Sevagram Ashram in India in 1946.

Arun was one of the seven grandsons of Mahatma Gandhi.