Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM, minutes after Supreme Court ordered floor test to prove majority in the assembly.

He has also reportedly stepped down as an MLA.

“I am also resigning as member of the legislative council,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Intensifying the attack on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Uddhav Thackeray said, “Those who ran auto rickshaw and handcart we made them MPsand MLAs. Who I gave everything did this. All those who rebelled, I want to ask them who are you upset with? Me, Congress, or NCP. I as Shiv Sainik thought of you as one of us.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court gave go ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly on Thursday.

Also read: Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court gives go ahead to assembly floor test tomorrow

The Supreme Court said: “We are not staying the floor test.”

“Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra assembly floor test. We didn’t hope for it, but we all have to abide by the SC’s ruling. We wanted it to be deferred,” Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai told ANI.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has allowed jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly.

Since Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, both the agencies are directed to escort them to the Assembly to participate in the floor test and bring them back to the judicial custody.