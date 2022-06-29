The Supreme Court has given go ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly tomorrow.

The Supreme Court has said: “We are not staying tomorrow’s floor test.”

“Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra assembly floor test. We didn’t hope for it, but we all have to abide by the SC’s ruling. We wanted it to be deferred,” Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai told ANI.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has allowed jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly tomorrow.

Since Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, both the agencies are directed to escort them to the Assembly to participate in the floor test and bring them back to the judicial custody.

The Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court with the argument that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s order is illegal, as 16 rebel MLAs are yet to respond on their possible disqualification.

Meanwhile, the rebel camp of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde claimed to be the real Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court.