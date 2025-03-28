Madras HC grants interim relief to Kunal Kamra in defamation case

Guwahati: The Madras High Court on Friday, March 28, 2025, granted interim protection from arrest to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed against him by the Khar police in Mumbai.

The case pertains to allegations of defamation against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Kamra’s recent comedy show, Naya Bharat.

Justice Sunder Mohan issued a notice, returnable by April 7, to the Khar police in Mumbai on Kamra’s plea for inter-State anticipatory bail. The court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail to prevent his arrest until he could approach the Bombay High Court for regular bail.

Kamra was directed to execute a bond, along with two sureties, to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate in Vanur, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, where he has been residing since 2021.

Kamra’s counsel argued that the comedian had not named Deputy CM Shinde or anyone else in his performance. Representing the Auroville police in Villupuram, Government Advocate S. Santhosh did not object to the interim relief.

In his petition, Kamra explained that he had moved from Mumbai to Villupuram in February 2021 for a quieter rural life, although he continues to travel extensively for his shows. His latest show, Naya Bharat, was performed in Mumbai in February 2025, with the video uploaded to YouTube on February 23.

On March 23, 2025, a group of alleged political activists vandalized the venue where the show was performed, claiming Kamra had made defamatory remarks about Shinde. On the same day, an FIR was filed against Kamra, with police summoning him for an inquiry. Kamra requested permission to attend via video conferencing and sought a two-week extension, but police instead scheduled his appearance for March 30 without confirming if virtual attendance would be allowed.

Kamra also revealed receiving numerous death threats from politicians and anonymous sources, raising concerns for his safety and that of his family. Fearing harm and potential mistreatment if arrested, Kamra approached the Madras High Court for temporary relief, citing delays in securing anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court due to its holiday schedule in April.

The Madras High Court granted Kamra temporary protection while he pursues regular anticipatory bail, ensuring his immediate safety and legal recourse.