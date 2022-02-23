Guwahati: A handicapped man from Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his 14-year-old daughter and then raped her corpse at a village in the Guna district of the state.

Police said that he killed her after she turned his attempt to get physical with her and raped her corpse.

The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old man has been arrested by the police and is a resident of the Jaita Dongar village.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and the accused himself had filed a complaint stating that his minor daughter had gone missing from home.

After his complaint, the police initiated an investigation and on speaking to neighbours, they found that the victim was last seen with her father on Tuesday.

The police based on this input, interrogated the father and he confessed to taking his daughter to the Damdoli forest with and intention of raping her.

He added that on reaching the location, the girl had threatened to inform the family and due to this he strangled her.

The police said he did not just stop with the murder, he then raped her corpse.

The corpse was found in the forest and the man was immediately arrested.