Guwahati: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the state police to register an FIR against BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior woman officer in the Indian Army.

The court instructed the Director General of Police to act before the end of the day, warning that failure to comply would lead to proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act.

Justice Atul Sreedharan, who issued the order, highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating, “I may not be alive tomorrow,” in response to the Advocate General’s request for more time.

The court took note of the remarks made during an event in Indore on Monday, which sparked widespread criticism. While Shah’s counsel argued that the case was based only on media coverage, the judge clarified that video evidence would be included in the court records.

The incident has stirred political controversy in Madhya Pradesh, as the offensive statement appeared to reference Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers who briefed the press during Operation Sindoor, India’s counterterrorism mission.

Shah reportedly stated, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson,” seemingly referring to Colonel Qureshi’s involvement.

The remark triggered backlash from the opposition, women’s rights groups, and even within his own party, leading the minister to issue a public apology on Tuesday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the statement as “shameful and vulgar,” demanding accountability.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also condemned the remarks without naming Shah directly. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for greater respect toward women in uniform, saying, “Such comments insult the dignity of our women and the bravery of those defending our nation.”

“It is deeply regrettable that individuals in positions of responsibility are making remarks that are both offensive and demeaning to women. Such statements not only undermine the dignity of women in society but also disrespect the brave daughters of the nation who are contributing significantly to national security,” said Vijaya Rahatkar in a post on X.

The court considered invoking Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses incitement of hatred between communities, based on the content of Shah’s remarks.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, has played a key role in briefing the nation during ongoing military operations, making the attack on her particularly contentious.