New Delhi: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi has communicated a tentative date for the Lok Sabha elections in a circular addressed to the 11 District Election Officers (DEOs).

According to the circular, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi specified April 16, 2024, as the provisional poll day, intending it for reference purposes and to assist in calculating start and end dates in the Election Planner.

This circular was dispatched by Assistant CEO T. Misao.

The official X handle of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, took to social media to clarify that the mentioned date is purely for “reference” and is intended for officials to plan activities accordingly.

Responding to media queries about a circular from @CeodelhiOffice, the post emphasized that April 16, 2024, was indicated solely as a reference for officials to plan activities based on the Election Planner of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The official election schedule would be announced by the ECI at an appropriate time.