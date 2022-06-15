Guwahati: As the Presidential polls near, the Left parties have suggested the name of Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopal Krishna Gandhi as the opposition candidate.

However, Gopal Krishna Gandhi has sought some time to think over the matter.

As per reports, the Left parties during a meeting with Sharad Pawar suggested the name of Gopal Krishna Gandhi who was the former West Bengal governor.

It may be mentioned that Gandhi after being asked if he would consider being the candidate, said that he would need some time to think about it as it was a very important topic.

It may be mentioned that he was also the consensus opposition candidate for the post of vice-president of India in 2017.

He had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election.

The 77-year-old former bureaucrat has also served as India’s High Commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka. He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari.