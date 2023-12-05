Jaipur: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, chief of the right-wing group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead at his house in Jaipur on Tuesday in a cold-blooded murder.

The chilling CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused sitting with Gogamedi and his associates for at least 10 minutes before opening fire, catching him completely off guard.

The video shows Gogamedi looking at his phone when the men sitting across from him suddenly stood up and pumped at least five bullets into him at close range. The final shot was fired into his head.

One of his guards tried to intervene but was also shot a couple of times.

“They (the attackers) sat with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi for at least 10 minutes before shooting him,” police said.

The 20-second clip shows the men repeatedly firing at Gogamedi even after he fell motionless.

According to reports, the incident took place around 12.30 pm today. Gogamedi and two of his associates were rushed to a hospital, but the prominent Rajput leader was declared dead on arrival.

One of the attackers was reportedly killed in the crossfire. The other two fled in the motorbike of two men they threatened with their pistols, the police said.

A member of the Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. “We take full responsibility for Sukhdev Gogamedi’s murder,” Rohit Godara Kapurisr wrote in a Facebook post.

He claimed Gogamedi “used to support our enemies” and that prompted the attack.