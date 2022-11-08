BANGALORE: The Karnataka high court has stayed the order of a lower court of blocking Twitter accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

However, the Karnataka high court stated that its order to block the Twitter handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra is subjected to conditions.

The Karnataka high court stated that the Congress must remove all copyrighted material from their social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram by tomorrow to prevent blocking of the handles.

“We thank the honourable court for their wisdom and will comply with the directions of the court,” the Congress party said.

A complaint was filed by Bangalore-based MRT Music, accusing the Congress of using songs from the film KGF 2 in one of the videos of Bharat Jodo Yatra that featured Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress, on Tuesday, moved the Karnataka high court against a Bengaluru court order, which had directed the micro-blogging site to block the Twitter handles of both the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement suit involving KGF Chapter-2.