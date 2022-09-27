Kanpur: Amidst the rising dog attacks across the country, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) House passed a resolution to ban the rearing of Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds within the city limits.

Passing the resolution, the KMC said that people may be fined up to Rs 5,000 if they are found rearing either of the two breeds.

The KMC also said that the ‘pet’ will be confiscated, the resolution said.

A formal order is soon to be published by the municipal commissioner.

The dog breeds were termed dangerous by the KMC after a series of reported dog attacks.

“To protect the public from attack, dreaded Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds are banned from the city limits”, the resolution read.