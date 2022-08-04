NEW DELHI: Name of justice Uday Umesh Lalit – the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India – has been recommended for the position of the chief justice of India (CJI).

CJI NV Ramana, on Thursday, recommended the Centre to appoint Justice UU Lalit as his successor and the next CJI.

“Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India Shri Justice N V Ramana today recommended the name of Hon’ble Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Hon’ble Minister for Law and Justice,” a Supreme Court official said.

CJI NV Ramana handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation to justice UU Lalit on Thursday morning.

Justice NV Ramana had assumed charge as the 48th CJI on April 24, 2021.

He is due to retire on August 26.

Justice UU Lalit is likely to take over as the 49th CJI on August 27, 2022.

He would then retire on November 8, 2022 and would have a tenure of less than two-and-a-half-months.