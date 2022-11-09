New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered justice Chandrachud the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He will serve as the head of the Supreme Court for two years till November 10, 2024. Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India’s Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

In his first statements to the media after the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Chandrachud said, “Serving the ordinary citizen is my priority,” and promised reforms in the registry and judicial processes, reports NDTV. He also said, “My work, not words, will speak.”

Justice Chandrachud was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on May 13, 2016. He has been part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts, including in the Ayodhya land dispute and the right to privacy.

He was also part of the benches that delivered crucial judgments on decriminalising same-sex relations by partially striking down Section 377 of the IPC, the validity of Aadhaar scheme and the Sabarimala issue.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of late Justice YV Chandrachud, the longest-serving Chief Justice Of India who was at the top post for seven years.

Interestingly, Justice Chandrachud, who would be the first Chief Justice whose father was also one, has twice overturned judgments led by Justice YV Chandrachud.

Justice Chandrachud holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from St Stephen’s College. He later completed am LLB from Delhi University, and an LLM and a doctorate from Harvard Law School in the US.