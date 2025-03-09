Guwahati: A local journalist and RTI activist, Raghavendra Bajpai, was shot dead on Saturday along the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Bajpai, a scribe associated with the popular Hindi daily Dainik Jagaran, was reportedly attacked when assailants rammed his bike and then shot him three times.

Initially, the incident was considered an accident, but doctors at a district hospital later confirmed the cause of death was gunshot wounds, turning the case into a murder investigation.

Bajpai, 35, had left his home on Saturday afternoon after receiving a phone call. He was killed shortly after, around 3:15 pm, on the highway.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the murder, and no FIR has been filed as authorities await a formal complaint from the victim’s family.

The police have formed four teams, including units from Maholi, Imaliya, and Kotwali, along with surveillance and SOG teams.

The teams will investigate and identify the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Press Emblem Campaign, a global media safety organization, expressed concern over the murder and demanded a fair investigation.

Bajpai had reportedly earned enemies after exposing corruption related to rice procurement incentives and the theft of stamp duty papers.

Blaise Lempen, President of PEC, condemned the murder.

He stated “It’s heart-wrenching that a journalist must pay such a heavy price for their work. Bajpai becomes the 26th journalist killed globally since January 1, 2025. We demand a thorough investigation and justice for his family.”

Lempen also urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to personally oversee the case and ensure the family receives adequate compensation.

PEC’s India representative, Nava Thakuria, highlighted that India had already lost another journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, earlier in January.