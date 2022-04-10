New Delhi: Several students were injured as clashes broke on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi between the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance over the serving of non-vegetarian food.



The clashes erupted on Sunday afternoon following an argument between the two groups.



The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully imposing a ban on non-vegetarian food at the Kaveri Hostel on the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a Pooja and Havan programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.



Later, in the evening, the clashes further intensified and images of wounded students went viral on social media.



“Friends, ABVP does it again. First, they tried to impose a non-veg ban on everybody in Kaveri Hostel, and when common students stood up against #FoodFascism, the Sanghi goons resorted to all-out violence. Students are facing serious wounds,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh tweeted.



Meanwhile, the ABVP, sharing a video of an injured student on Twitter, said that “Leftists, Communists have attacked ABVP activists and common students of JNU. ABVP Activist Ravi Raj severely injured this Naxali attack.”

