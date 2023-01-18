Guwahati: Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson, Deepika Pushkar Nath, has resigned from the party over the decision to allow former minister Lal Singh to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

In her resignation letter, Nath cited that she is leaving the party on ideological grounds, as Singh was responsible for sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case by defending the rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl.

Also Read: Assam: Retired couples reach Kaziranga after epic journey around the world

Nath in a tweet wrote, “Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person.”

In January 2018, there was an uproar over his participation in a rally in support of the Kathua rape accused, leading to his resignation from the BJP and the formation of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP).

Also Read: Assam: Debabrata Saikia seeks inquiry into irregularities at state zoo

Singh had defended his participation in the rally stating that he was there to “defuse the situation.”

This move has caused a rift in the Congress party and has led to the resignation of Nath.