New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The actress belonging to Sri Lanka is a co-accused in the money laundering case and was said to have received multiple gifts from the Sukesh that amounted to multi-crore.

She sought bail from the court recently.

Her bail plea was on the ground that there was no need for her custody as the investigation was already complete and the charge sheet was also filed.

She was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the case.

She was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

In the first charge sheet, her name was not mentioned and only after a few more steps into the investigation, she was named.

Even Nora Fatehi was among the people questioned in the case.