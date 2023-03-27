ISRO Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 63 vacancies

Applications are invited for 63 vacant technical positions in Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ).

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 63 vacant technical posts.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 24

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 15

Electronics & Communication : 4

Electrical : 1

Computer Science : 1

Civil : 3

Qualification : First Class Diploma in relevant discipline

Name of post : Technician ‘B’

No. of posts : 30

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 20

Electronic Mechanic: 3

Welder : 3

Refrigeration & AC : 1

Electrician : 2

Plumber : 1

Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) ITI in relevant discipline

Name of post : Draughtsman ‘B’ (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) trade

Name of post : Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. Must possess valid HVD license

Name of post : Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. Must possess valid LVD license

Name of post : Fireman ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) Should satisfy the prescribed Physical Fitness Standards. Should upload Preliminary Medical Examination Certificate (Annexure A) along with online application

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ up to 16:00 hrs of April 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here