ISRO Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 63 vacancies

Applications are invited for 63 vacant technical positions in Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ).
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 24
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Mechanical : 15
- Electronics & Communication : 4
- Electrical : 1
- Computer Science : 1
- Civil : 3
Qualification : First Class Diploma in relevant discipline
Name of post : Technician ‘B’
No. of posts : 30
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Fitter : 20
- Electronic Mechanic: 3
- Welder : 3
- Refrigeration & AC : 1
- Electrician : 2
- Plumber : 1
Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) ITI in relevant discipline
Name of post : Draughtsman ‘B’ (Civil)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) trade
Name of post : Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. Must possess valid HVD license
Name of post : Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. Must possess valid LVD license
Name of post : Fireman ‘A’
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. (and) Should satisfy the prescribed Physical Fitness Standards. Should upload Preliminary Medical Examination Certificate (Annexure A) along with online application
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ up to 16:00 hrs of April 24, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here