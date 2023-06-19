IPPB Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 43 vacancies

Applications are invited for 43 vacant positions in India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB).

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 43 vacant posts of Executives in Information Technology (IT) on contract basis.

Name of post : Executive

No. of posts : 43

Designation wise vacancies :

Associate Consultant -IT : 30

Consultant-IT : 10

Senior Consultant-IT : 3

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology

OR

Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years)

Experience : Minimum 1-6 years of post-qualification work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ippbonline.com/ up to 11:59 PM of July 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

