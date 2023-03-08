A woman is the backbone of society and symbolizes strength and peace. Every year, March 8 is marked as International Women’s Day. Women’s Day is observed to celebrate the achievements of women in cultural, political and socioeconomic developments in various professions of life. This day marks gender equality, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and is diverse, equitable and inclusive while differences are valued and celebrated.

Every year there is a different theme for International Women’s Day and this year it is Embrace Equality. The theme highlights the critical difference between equity and equality.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), International Women’s Day emerged from activities of labour movements at the turn of the 20th Century across North America and Europe. As per reports, Women’s Day was first observed in New York City organised by the Socialist Party of America dedicated in honour of the 1908 workers’ strike in New York where women protested against harsh working conditions. In 1917, women in Russia chose to protest and strike under the slogan “Bread and Peace. ” Their movement ultimately led to the enactment of women’s suffrage in Russia.

Later, in 1945 the Charter of the United Nations became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between women and men celebrating the first Women’s day on March 8 in 1975. In December 1977, the General Assembly adopted a resolution that proclaimed a United Nations Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States under their historical and national traditions. Following the adoption of the resolution by the United Nations in 1977, March 8 was commemorated as International Women’s Day which is an official UN holiday for women’s rights and world peace.

Moreover, there is no particular occasion for celebrating Women’s Day by giving them respect, supporting them, and taking their opinions in every decision in a family.