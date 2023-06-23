International Widows Day is observed on June 23 every year. It is marked to raise awareness about the challenges faced by widows worldwide and to promote their rights and well-being.

Widows in developing and under developed countries often face discrimination, social isolation and economic hardship following the death of their husbands.

International Widows Day 2023 : History & Significance

The United Nations (UN), on June 23, 2010, recognized International Widows Day officially to draw attention to the plight of widows who often face discrimination, poverty, and social marginalization following the death of their spouses.

It serves as a reminder that widows deserve support, protection, and equal opportunities to rebuild their lives.

The establishment of International Widows Day was driven by the efforts of various organizations, including the Loomba Foundation, an international charity, which advocates for rights of women.

This day holds immense significance as it sheds light on the struggles faced by widows including economic hardships, stigma, loss of property, and limited access to education and healthcare.

The day emphasizes the need for empowering widows and ensuring the rights, such as inheritance, social security, and legal protection.

By recognizing and supporting widows, societies can walk towards gender equality and inclusive development.

The day also serves as a platform to honour and recognise the resilience, strength and contributions of widows in their communities.

International Widows Day 2023 : Celebrations

International Widows Day is celebrated worldwide through various events and activities. Organizations, NGOs, and communities organize conferences, seminars, and awareness campaigns to discuss the issues faced by widows and to advocates for their rights.

These events provide platforms for widows to share their stories and experiences, raising awareness among the general public and policymakers.

On this day, governments and civil society organizations often launch initiatives to support widows. These initiatives can include vocational training programs, skill development workshops, and financial assistance to help widows becomes self- reliant and economically independent.