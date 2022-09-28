India has a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022

Guwahati: In a ceremony held on the sidelines of the 42nd Session of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between International Solar Alliance (ISA) and ICAO.

Minister of Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya M Scindia during in visit to Montreal in May 2022, the idea of ICAO becoming a partner organisation of ISA was mooted by the Minister in his meeting with the President of ICAO.

In a period of four months, the MoU was agreed upon and concluded.

The ISA is an alliance of 121 signatory countries and 32 partner organizations including many UN organizations. ISA works for efficient consumption of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. ISA strives to devise cost-effective and transformational solutions for using renewable energy in member countries with a particular focus in delivering on impact in LDCs and SlDCs.

India has pledged to Net Zero Carbon goal in 2070 in COP 26. Its approach continues to be human-centric, based on respect and national ownership principles, with a commitment to one and all. India has pledged a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy of which 100 GW will be solar energy by 2022 and a reduction in emission intensity by 33-35% by 2030, to let solar energy reach the most unconnected villages and communities.

Cochin International Airport in India became the world’s first fully Solar powered airport in the world in 2015.

India, with the support of France, has invited nations to facilitate infrastructure for the implementation of solar projects. The alliance has committed one trillion dollars as an investment, and it is committed to making the costs of solar power more affordable for remote and inaccessible communities.

ICAO is committed to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector through its numerous initiatives and goals. In this noble initiative, the Partnership between ISA and ICAO through this MoU could not have come at a better time, as it will trigger a range of interventions towards developing the capacity of States to use solar energy.

It will work towards providing information, providing advocacy, capacity building and demonstration projects. It will enable the solarization of the aviation sector across all Member States.