Weekly Horoscope: August 31-September 06, 2025

This week, from August 31 to September 06, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Take a 24-hour pause before you commit to anything that feels off. Before you sign any documents or accept a new job offer, get all the facts straight and take time to think it over. This isn’t the time for impulsiveness; it’s a time to watch, wait, and then act. In your personal life, hold back on giving advice unless you’re specifically asked for it. If you’re dating someone, let them make the next move. When it comes to money, now is the time to curb impulsive spending and start saving and planning for a future large purchase. Your health requires self-care, particularly for your skin and teeth.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Remember to praise in public and critique in private, especially in the workplace where things might feel a bit political. Projects that were on hold may suddenly resurface, causing some chaos with deadlines. Don’t worry—a calm mind will help you accomplish a lot within the given time. At home, a mother figure might need some extra attention, or you may find yourself mediating a dispute. If you’re married, be more sensitive to your partner’s needs, especially if they’ve been dealing with health issues. Missing documents can be found, and a financial matter can be resolved. Watch out for bouts of insomnia that may leave you feeling tired and cranky.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Keep your thoughts to yourself and don’t reveal your next professional move. Changes at work might lead to a period of uncertainty, with everyone speculating about what’s next. Remain neutral and hold your opinions until things are clearer. If you’re self-employed, you may find new ways to increase your income or look at catering to customers in other cities or countries. Your home life is smooth, and you can look forward to joyful reunions or a celebratory occasion with family and friends. You’ll feel grateful for how far you’ve come and may decide to lend a hand to someone in need. Charity will bring blessings and good karma your way. A realistic approach is needed for health matters, and your finances look stable.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Remember that comparison is the thief of joy, so there’s no point in looking at what others are doing. Recognize your own uniqueness and acknowledge your progress, even if it feels like no one else has noticed your efforts. Promotions and perks may be delayed for now. Job seekers may need to be more flexible about salary and job titles, but things will balance out in the long run. Friendships made now may not be long-lasting, or you might discover the true intentions of someone you thought was a genuine friend. This is a great time to focus on your own needs, perhaps by starting a new fitness routine. Money matters will be good as long as you stop worrying about what others are doing and thinking.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The more honest and direct you are with others, the more trust and respect you’ll earn. Some people may be keeping their distance because they’re unsure of your motivations. Honor your commitments and be clear in your communication to avoid future misunderstandings. At home, children may be a little rebellious and need you to explain things rather than lecture. You might find fulfillment in doing some volunteer or community work. Watch out for moments of anger with loved ones—not everything is their fault. If you’re considering a long-term investment, a trusted advisor can help you get started in the right direction. Health matters require you to take care of your legs and feet.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are at your peak right now—in your career, your personal life, and your relationships. Use this important period to do the things you’ve always wanted to and spread positive energy through kind, charitable acts. You might have to wait a little to get what you want, but the final outcome will be positive. Set clear goals and follow through with them. Be extremely clear in your communication to avoid misunderstandings. Interpersonally, watch out for sudden outbursts, as they could ruin relationships. Learn to stay calm under pressure. Financial matters will improve when you take a broader, long-term perspective. Bring your body back into balance with a nutritious diet and supplements.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You may be in a state of suspension, hesitant to take drastic steps or simply waiting for events to unfold. Adopt a patient, watch-and-wait approach at work. If the uncertainty is getting to you, focus only on your top priorities. This is a good time for networking, building alliances, and reconnecting with people from your past. A new partnership may be in its early stages, and you may be exposed to lucrative new ideas. Read as much as you can to stay informed about current trends. Your home life is smooth, and you feel supported and heard by those who matter. Singles may take a little more time to decide on the right person for marriage. Your worries about money are likely more imagined than real; seek advice and you’ll see things improve. Health matters are manageable, but work on finding a moment of stillness every day through meditation or introspection.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Changes are on the horizon, but you need to make some inner changes first. Your current work situation shows no signs of shifting, and only by changing your own responses will you find the peace you seek. You may feel an inner dissatisfaction with your company, certain coworkers, or your salary. Decide what you want and then make the necessary changes to make it happen. On the personal front, learn how to consciously relax or meditate. This will not only help you understand yourself better but also release unnecessary stress and expectations that have been holding you back. Women in your family and among your friends are your biggest support system right now. Your finances are manageable as long as you stay practical.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You can expect security, stability, and growth in your professional life. You’ll continue to do well, so remember to set long-term goals and start taking on the role of a guide or mentor for new hires. Learning a new skill or attending a workshop will greatly benefit you. Make sure your communications are clear with everyone to avoid misunderstandings. When signing important documents, double-check them for errors. A major project will conclude successfully, and greater financial returns are on the way. In love, you may need to be patient with a loved one who needs some time and space. Watch out for bouts of anxiety and impatience that could disturb your inner peace.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

It’s time to bring in the change you desire. Take a few risks and explore what inner changes are needed. Certain patterns keep repeating in your life, especially how people react under stress. The stars urge you to recognize this pattern and see how you can change your response. A meeting with your superiors may reveal your strengths or areas you can work on. Find out how you can reach the next level, and with sustained effort, that promotion or raise could be yours. Find a mentor or share your situation with a helpful senior. Your personal life may feel stale, so consider meeting new people or giving yourself and your home a complete makeover. Health matters look good. To improve your finances, you need to be more assertive and proactive about asking for what you deserve.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

It’s time to stop worrying so much about the future. You may be exhausted from overthinking and unable to relax. You are encouraged to consciously de-stress or do something to release the tension inside you. Work matters will go smoothly as long as you realize an impatient attitude won’t help. At home, keep a check on your fluctuating moods. Younger family members need you to be more understanding of their struggles. Letting go of expectations with a special someone will ease tension and bring you closer. Plans to buy property or a new car may be finalized; once you sign, try not to overthink it. Health matters require you to be patient with the healing process, one breath at a time.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The more you believe in yourself, the better things will get for you. Be more assertive at work and demonstrate your leadership abilities. A long conversation with your boss may be just what you need to focus on your next promotion. If you’re a student looking to study overseas, you need to be more focused while preparing for exams. A chance encounter with an inspiring person or message will lift your spirits. On the personal front, expect a busy phase as you reconnect with old friends and share some laughter. Elders in your family may need more of your attention and assistance. Money may come as a pleasant surprise, perhaps as a gift, or you may find some cash in a pocket or drawer. Health matters show renewed energy and vitality, so keep up the good work.