Guwahati: India’s tiger population has seen a steady annual growth of 6%, with the total number of tigers across its 53 tiger reserves now reaching 2,967.

This accounts for 70% of the world’s total tiger population. India has achieved its goal of doubling its tiger population four years ahead of its target, set in the St Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.

Also Read: Assam: Panic among devotees after tiger spotted at Umananda in Guwahati

The National Tiger Conservation Authority has issued a report stating that due to the efforts of the government, the tiger population has been increasing steadily from 1,411 in 2006.

Also Read: 60 more villages to be included in BTR, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The fourth round of All India Tiger Estimation was completed in 2018, giving a total of 2,967 tigers. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Supreme Court that the government has worked hard to ensure the conservation and increasing population of tigers.

The All India Tiger Estimation done in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 shows that India has become home to 70% of the world’s tiger population.