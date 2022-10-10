New Delhi: India on Monday issued an advisory asking all Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine and asked them to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities.

“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities”, the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.

The advisory added that Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them.

It may be mentioned that in the past week fresh attacks and violence between Ukraine and Russia have begun resulting in the death of several people.

Even on Monday, at least five people were killed in a missile attack by Russia on Ukraine.