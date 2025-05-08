Guwahati: Indian Railways has introduced special train services on key routes to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic during the summer season.

A one-time summer special train will operate between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on May 10, 2025, while the Charlapalli-Naharlagun summer special services have been extended for four additional trips in both directions.

Train No. 03039 (Howrah-New Jalpaiguri) will depart Howrah at 00:10 hours on May 10 (Saturday) and reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours the same day.

The return service, Train No. 03040, will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:45 hours and arrive at Howrah at 00:10 hours the following day. The train will pass through several important stations, including Aluabari Road, Barsoi, Jangipur Road, Azimganj Junction, and Bandel, and will consist of 20 coaches.

In addition to this, the Charlapalli-Naharlagun summer special services (Train No. 07046/07047) have been extended to meet the growing demand. Train 07046 (Charlapalli–Naharlagun) will operate from May 10 to May 31, and Train 07047 (Naharlagun–Charlapalli) will run from May 13 to June 3, 2025, both following the existing schedules, stops, and coach composition.

These initiatives aim to alleviate travel congestion during the peak summer period and offer more travel options for passengers across multiple regions.

Railway officials have advised passengers to visit the IRCTC website or follow Northeast Frontier Railway’s social media platforms for complete details regarding routes, timings, and stoppages before planning their travels.