New Delhi: An Indian who was working at a hotel in Dubai reportedly won a jackpot of 25 million dirhams which converted to INR is approximately Rs 55 Crore.

He won the huge pile of money in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw.

The lucky Indian is 47-year-old Sajesh NS who works as a purchasing manager at Ikkayees restaurant in Dubai’s Karama.

He was named Series 245 grand prize winner.

However, the ticket was purchased online with a group of 20 of his colleagues.

He will be sharing the prize money equally.

As per reports, after winning the money, Sajesh said that he would pay the money forward and would like to help the 150-plus employees of the hotel he has been working for.

He moved to the UAE two years ago from Oman.

He along with the co-workers now plans to sit for a meeting to decide how the money should be invested or utilized.