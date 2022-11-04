Bolpur: The CBI is now investigating a lottery prize on which jail TMC leader Anubrata Mondal had won Rs 1 crore.

A team of the CBI visited the lottery shop in Bibhup of West Bengal from which the particular lottery ticket was purchased.

As per reports, the CBI after visiting the shop has sought the details of the ticket which yielded Rs 1 crore to Mondal.

The owner of the shop has been asked to provide all details of the ticket and the procedure for prize distribution.

It may be mentioned TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a cattle smuggling case from Bolpur in West Bengal.

Mondal was served with ten summons by the CBO but he only appeared for two. As he skipped multiple summonses, the CBI arrested him for not “cooperating”.

Reportedly, he even refused to sign the arrest memo and locked himself in a room when the CBI arrested him.

Anubrata Mondal’s arrested was a huge blow to the TMC as he was the Birbhum district president.

The report stated that the ticket on which he won the massive amount of money was purchased by his bodyguards for him.

The CBI now suspects that the money might have been diverted from cattle smuggling.

The money from the cattle business may be converted from black to white through the price, the report said.