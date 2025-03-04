India to launch first hydrogen-powered train this month

Guwahati: India is set to launch its first hydrogen-fueled train later this month, marking a significant step towards zero-emission transportation.

The train, manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is part of the Indian government’s push for green energy initiatives. The Ministry of Railways has allocated Rs 2,800 crore ($337 million) for the development of 35 hydrogen fuel cell-based trains in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The first hydrogen-powered train is expected to enter service by March 25, 2025, according to U Subba Rao, General Manager at ICF.

Hydrogen fuel cell coaches are currently being produced at ICF, with the first train set to operate on Northern Railway’s Delhi Division, running on the 89-kilometre Jind-Sonipat route.

India has also developed what it claims is the world’s most powerful hydrogen train engine, with 1,200 horsepower (HP), more than double the engine capacity of similar trains launched in other countries.

The country is joining a growing global trend in hydrogen rail technology, with Germany launching the first hydrogen train fleet in 2022.

Other countries like France, China, and the UK are also exploring hydrogen-powered locomotives to modernize their rail systems and reduce carbon emissions.