Guwahati: On Thursday, India said to have delivered one more consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka.

The diesel was sent to the crisis-hit country under the Indian credit line to help ease the acute power crisis.

With this consignment, a total of close to 400,000 MT of various types of fuel have been delivered with Indian assistance in two months.

The High Commission informed that the 40,000 MT of diesel reached Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

One more consignment of diesel from #India!! 40,000 MT of diesel under the #Indian credit line reached #Srilanka yesterday.

In the same process, another consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel was sent to Sri Lanka on April 2.

The consignment sent on Wednesday was the fourth since the crisis began.

It may be mentioned that both the countries have signed a USD 500 million Line of Credit Agreement.

The agreement was signed on February 2, 2022, for the purchase of petroleum products.