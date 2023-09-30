Guwahati: In what could be termed as a total comedy of errors, a newspaper advertisement published in Delhi on Saturday about a mega gathering of India’s leading boarding schools, the background picture they used is of German President’s Residence.

Dr Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out an error in an advertisement printed in an Indian newspaper on September 30.

The ad about a ‘mega gathering of India’s leading boarding schools’ in Delhi shows Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president of Germany, as a boarding school.

“Dear Indian parents – I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan, as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany – but here, no child will be admitted,” wrote the German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, while sharing a picture of the advertisement on X.

The tweet of the Ambassador spread like wildfire and it has already garnered more than 2 lakh views.

There have been a lot of comments which clearly state that this has been a gross mistake in terms of checking facts before publishing something in the newspaper.

One user wrote “Thank You Excellency for exposing this scam. This advertisement should be prosecuted for misdemeanour.”

Another one wrote, “The fraudsters can sell the German President’s House and Rashtrapati Bhavan in India. Many others have owned and sold the Taj Mahal in Agra in the past.”